Ancelotti discusses leaving for Brazil: I'm not sad; there's no problem with Real Madrid

Departing Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits it was the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) which drove this week's news of him taking the national team job.

It was announced yesterday that Ancelotti would leave Real Madrid and immediately take charge of Brazil before the end of the month.

Speaking today ahead of tomorrow night's clash with Real Mallorca, Ancelotti explained events over the last 48 hours.

He said, "My feeling is that I'll be Brazil's manager starting on the 26th. It's an important challenge, but I'm still Madrid's manager. I want to finish this stage of this fantastic adventure well.

"I know you'll be interested in what I'll do. But I have to think about the days I have left here. Out of respect for this club and its fans, I'm focused on this final stage of this spectacular adventure.

"The news has come because the CBF has released this statement and from the 26th I will be Brazil's coach.

"Madrid will release the statement whenever they want. There's no problem. I don't know when they'll do it. They'll do it at the time they deem appropriate. Nothing to add."

The adventure is over

The Italian was also asked why he felt the time had come to leave Real Madrid, though he still had a year to run on his current contract.

He continued: "Football, like life, is an adventure that begins and ends. I always knew that one day it would end. A very beautiful period ends. I had a great time. But like everything in life, there comes a time like that. If life ends, imagine if a football team's time can end.

"I had a good time, and I want to end it well. On the 26th, I'll talk about another challenge. I never had a problem with the club, and I never will. It's a club I hold in my heart, and I will hold it there too when this adventure ends. It ends after a few years in which we won many titles. With fantastic memories that will stay with me for life.

"No frustration. The day I arrived, if someone had told me I was going to win 11 titles in four years, I'd have signed it with blood. This season hasn't gone well for many reasons. But it's been an unforgettable time."

Are you unhappy?

It was put to Ancelotti that he seemed unhappy, despite taking charge of five-time world champions Brazil.

But he insisted: "I've never felt that Real Madrid didn't want me. Real Madrid loves me. Even if I leave for Brazil on the 25th. Real Madrid always loves me. They've always shown me affection. I couldn't be Real Madrid's manager for life. This is coming to an end for many reasons.

"Maybe the club needs a new lease of life. I'm not making a big deal out of this. A thousand thanks to this club. And we'll continue. I'll be a Real Madrid fan for life. It's a period that's coming to an end. Spectacular. I never thought I'd be able to manage Real Madrid for six years, and it's happened."

Ancelotti added, "I respect all opinions. That's part of football. Like press conferences. And you have to put up with them. But I'm not sad.

"Ciao..."