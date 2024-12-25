Prem trio rival Barcelona for Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane

Tribal Football
The race for Bayern Munich's Bosman prospect Leroy Sane is intensifying.

Off contract in June, Sane can commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club from January 1.

Sport says Barcelona are leading the race for the Germany international, though face competition from England.

The former Manchester City star is also a target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Bayern want to keep hold of Sane, but are insisting he accept a pay-cut in order to sign a new deal.

