Bayern Munich sporting director Eberl cools Olmo rumours

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl insists they're not actively seeking to move for Dani Olmo.

Olmo has been linked with Bayern Munich as Barcelona battle to register him with LaLiga for the second-half of the season.

Asked about the rumours, Eberl told Sky Deutschland: "First I have to familiarise myself with the Spanish regulations to know what 'registered' or 'unregistered' means, but it's not something that interests us much."

When the reporter responded with, "but he is a good player?", Eberl then smiled: "Yes... If I say no, it would look bad."

The latest on the Olmo case would indicate that the High Council of Sports intends to grant Barcelona a precautionary measure to register, at least for the moment, Olmo and Victor for the Spanish Super Cup tournament.