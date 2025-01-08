Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal
Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior players

Bayern Munich sporting director Eberl cools Olmo rumours

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich sporting director Eberl cools Olmo rumours
Bayern Munich sporting director Eberl cools Olmo rumoursAction Plus
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl insists they're not actively seeking to move for Dani Olmo.

Olmo has been linked with Bayern Munich as Barcelona battle to register him with LaLiga for the second-half of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about the rumours, Eberl told Sky Deutschland: "First I have to familiarise myself with the Spanish regulations to know what 'registered' or 'unregistered' means, but it's not something that interests us much."

When the reporter responded with, "but he is a good player?", Eberl then smiled: "Yes... If I say no, it would look bad."

The latest on the Olmo case would indicate that the  High Council of Sports  intends to  grant Barcelona a precautionary measure to  register, at least for the moment,  Olmo and  Victor for the Spanish Super Cup tournament.

Mentions
LaLigaOlmo DaniBayern MunichBarcelonaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona ponder swoop for Al-Ittihad midfielder Kante
Prem trio rival Barcelona for Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane
Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala admits growing up a big Barcelona mad