Atletico Madrid sports chief Berta linked with Man Utd

Departing Atletico Madrid sports chief Andrea Berta is being linked with Manchester United.

United are considering a new appointment to their recruitment staff after the axing of football director Dan Ashworth on Sunday.

Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting United are considering Berta in the search for a new sporting director.

Berta has been with Atletico since 2013.

However, the Italian is off contract in June and could leave as early as next month after finding his powers watered down over the past year.

