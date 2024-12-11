Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin

Atletico Madrid sports chief Berta linked with Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Atletico Madrid sports chief Berta linked with Man Utd
Atletico Madrid sports chief Berta linked with Man UtdLaLiga
Departing Atletico Madrid sports chief Andrea Berta is being linked with Manchester United.

United are considering a new appointment to their recruitment staff after the axing of football director Dan Ashworth on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting United are considering Berta in the search for a new sporting director.

Berta has been with Atletico since 2013.

However, the Italian is off contract in June and could leave as early as next month after finding his powers watered down over the past year.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaManchester UnitedAtl. MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Agent: Atletico Madrid attacker Griezmann rejected big Man Utd offer
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list