Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Man Utd 'would be very different' if Glazers had chosen Sheikh Jassim over Ratcliffe

Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro

Paul Vegas
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target LisandroAction Plus
Manchester United are prepared to sell Lisandro Martinez in 2025.

Real Madrid are eyeing the Argentina international for next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And talkSPORT says United would be prepared to listen to offers for Lisandro.

Should Real make the right offer, United will entertain selling Lisandro.

It's claimed the 26 year-old isn't "off limits" in terms of Lisandro being sold next year.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LisandroManchester UnitedReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Barcelona ahead of Arsenal, Real Madrid in Antonito battle
Al-Ahli rival Man Utd, Real Madrid for Bayern Munich flyer Davies