Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro

Manchester United are prepared to sell Lisandro Martinez in 2025.

Real Madrid are eyeing the Argentina international for next season.

And talkSPORT says United would be prepared to listen to offers for Lisandro.

Should Real make the right offer, United will entertain selling Lisandro.

It's claimed the 26 year-old isn't "off limits" in terms of Lisandro being sold next year.

