Agent: Atletico Madrid attacker Griezmann rejected big Man Utd offer

The agent of Antoine Griezmann says he could yet stay with Atletico Madrid beyond the end of this season.

Griezmann has been back to his best for Atletico in recent games.

And Andrea Orlandi told TMW: "He's fired up, he's motivated. He wants to win the Liga with Atlético: when he went to Barcelona, ​​the club won the championship without him so you can imagine... He chose to leave the French national team for this reason too, he wants to focus on this objective. Rest while giving his best contribution.

"The goal in Valladolid is a gem that comes after a few weeks of criticism. After 3-4 games without scoring, he responds like this... He's a special guy, on and off the pitch, he's a true genius, watching him light up is a spectacle. And then the brace against Sevilla... The winning goal, it's mind-blowing. He's got the Liga win in his head, his performances prove it."

Griezmann has a deal to 2026 and Orlandi was asked about a move to Italy.

"He's already 33, I don't think so. There has been interest in the past. Never a concrete offer, but the teams are the well-known ones... But he hasn't had an offer like from Manchester United: there he refused it and said no, but he has never opened up about saying goodbye to La Liga. If in the future he wants to play in a different style of football, we'll see, I'm not saying he won't.

"It will depend on how he feels. If he continues like this, then it is worth continuing to play at a high level. But it depends on him, it is like this in everything: if he feels good, Atletico is his home. Otherwise he will choose to do as he did with France. I see him so well that it could be that he stays a few more years..."

