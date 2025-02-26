Galatasaray striker Morata admits Getafe hopes

Alvaro Morata says he's happy playing in Turkey with Galatasaray.

However, the Spain captain admits Gala won't be his last club with ambitions to return to LaLiga.

The former Atletico Madrid striker told Marca: "We want the fifth star on the shirt, which is Galatasaray's 25th victory in the Turkish championship.

"I am very happy in Istanbul. I am living an experience that at first glance may seem different, but I have found a wonderful country, an incredible club and extremely nice people. I love the life I lead here and I am very happy to have come.

"If everything goes well, next season I will play in the Champions League and that is an important thing for me. I wanted to continue competing at the highest European level, which is not easy."

Asked about unfulfilled ambitions, Morata also stated: "I will not talk about dreams anymore, even though I dreamed of playing for Galatasaray... I'm joking.

"I would like to reciprocate the esteem and affection that the president of Getafe, Ángel Torres, showed me when I was 13. My heart asks to go back there and enjoy a year or two, or whatever it will be. I hope to be able to do so after this experience in Turkey. Maybe there will not be a place for me, I don't know, but I would love to play for Getafe and end my career."