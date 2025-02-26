Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash

Galatasaray striker Morata admits Getafe hopes

Carlos Volcano
Galatasaray striker Morata admits Getafe hopes
Galatasaray striker Morata admits Getafe hopesGalatasaray
Alvaro Morata says he's happy playing in Turkey with Galatasaray.

However, the Spain captain admits Gala won't be his last club with ambitions to return to LaLiga.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Atletico Madrid striker told Marca: "We want the fifth star on the shirt, which is Galatasaray's 25th victory in the Turkish championship.

"I am very happy in Istanbul. I am living an experience that at first glance may seem different, but I have found a wonderful country, an incredible club and extremely nice people. I love the life I lead here and I am very happy to have come.

"If everything goes well, next season I will play in the Champions League and that is an important thing for me. I wanted to continue competing at the highest European level, which is not easy."

Asked about unfulfilled ambitions, Morata also stated: "I will not talk about dreams anymore, even though I dreamed of playing for Galatasaray... I'm joking.

"I would like to reciprocate the esteem and affection that the president of Getafe, Ángel Torres, showed me when I was 13. My heart asks to go back there and enjoy a year or two, or whatever it will be. I hope to be able to do so after this experience in Turkey. Maybe there will not be a place for me, I don't know, but I would love to play for Getafe and end my career."

Mentions
LaLigaMorata AlvaroGalatasarayGetafeAtl. MadridSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Getafe defender Angeliri set to join Corinthians