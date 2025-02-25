Getafe defender Angeliri set to join Corinthians

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Getafe defender Fabrizio Angeliri is set to join Corinthians.

EFE says talks are at an advanced stage between Angeliri and Corinthians.

The Argentine is set to join Corinthians as a free agent, with Getafe set to release him from his contract. Angeliri's deal runs to 2026.

The former River Plate defender has struggled for minutes this season and Getafe are happy to release him from the final year of his current deal.

Getafe will put the money saved towards their summer transfer budget.

