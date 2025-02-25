REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold

Real Madrid are willing to buy big this summer should they lose Vinicius Jr this summer.

The Brazil attacker is a target for Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly, with talk of a world record €300m offer being raised.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, while speaking on El Chiringuito, states should Vini Jr be sold, Real will not sit on the cash raised.

He said on Monday night: "Real Madrid officially say that Vinicius is not leaving, but within the entity they admit that it may be feasible. Inside the locker room Vinicius does not have the best poster with his colleagues. Given the possibility that he would leave, he would leave 300 or 350 million euros, or even 400, which would be almost double Neymar's record for PSG.

"With that remnant of money, Real Madrid would like to do two operations. One would be to cover that flank and it would be Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), that the clause would be 62 million (euros).

"The other player, who would be more complicated, would be Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), who likes Real Madrid very much, Madrid, is from Madrid and I have been told that he is from Real Madrid although he has been a player for Atlético."