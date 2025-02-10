Galatasaray bid for Real Madrid, Barcelona target Juanlu

Galatasaray are interested in Sevilla fullback Juanlu Sanchez.

Juanlu has been on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona this season.

But Gala could take advantage of Turkey's extended winter market by making a move for the youngster this week.

Estadio Deportivo says Galatasaray are making an attempt to sign Juanlu before the transfer window closes on February 11.

The Turkish giants are said to have made a bid of €11m for the defender.

Sevilla are yet to respond to the offer, though are expected to demand Gala go higher.