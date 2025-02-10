Sevilla president Del Nido Carrasco: Real Madrid want to destroy Spanish football

Sevilla president José María del Nido Carrasco has blasted Real Madrid over their antics last week.

Real Madrid, after defeat at Espanyol, wrote a public letter to the RFEF complaining about the state of local refereeing. Real then snubbed a meeting later in the week involving clubs and the referees' association organised by the RFEF.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before Sunday's defeat to Barcelona, Del Nido Carrasco said at the pre-match luncheon that Real Madrid "want to destroy Spanish football" and that what they are looking for is to "pressure the referees so that they do not whistle freely".

In addition, he stressed that everyone "must denounce" the complaints of Real Madrid, both "publicly" and "in the courts".

Del Nido Carrasco stated: "I take this opportunity to give our support to the referees, because what they want is to pressure them so that they don't hit freely."