Arsenal loanee Lokonga declares "I want to stay" with Sevilla

Albert Sambi Lokonga is impressing at Sevilla.

On-loan from Arsenal, the Belgian midfielder can be signed permanently for €12m.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm growing, I feel better with each game," he said. "After my departure from Anderlecht, it's a club where I feel very good and I want to stay, but the decision is not only mine.

"It's early. We'll see when the year is over."

Sevilla meet Barcelona this weekend and Lokonga added: "It's a very difficult match, but we're preparing to win. We're going to give it our all, like in every match, to try to win.

"We are doing very well. We have drawn two games but we must continue, that is the mentality we must have. It is football, that is how it is, we want to win, we were close but we did not do it . We have to concentrate on the next match."