Fenerbahce eyeing January move for Mallorca striker Muriqi

Fenerbahce are eyeing a January move for Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi.

O Jogo says Fener are lining up a €10m bid for the veteran centre-forward in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fener see Muriqi as a potential replacement for Youssef El-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri is in advanced talks to sign with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Mallorca, meanwhile, will be reluctant sellers given how important Muriqi is to coach Jagoba Arrasate's system this season.