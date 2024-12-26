Fenerbahce eyeing January move for Mallorca striker Muriqi
Fenerbahce are eyeing a January move for Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi.
O Jogo says Fener are lining up a €10m bid for the veteran centre-forward in January.
Fener see Muriqi as a potential replacement for Youssef El-Nesyri.
En-Nesyri is in advanced talks to sign with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
Mallorca, meanwhile, will be reluctant sellers given how important Muriqi is to coach Jagoba Arrasate's system this season.