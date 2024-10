Fenerbahce are eyeing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

AS says Turkish giants Fenerbahçe may make an attempt in January.

However, it is unclear whether it will be for a loan or a deal on a permanent basis.

Fenerbahçe were linked with Fati last summer, along with Sevilla, Valencia, Real Betis and Benfica.

The 21-year-old is on a contract with Barcelona that runs through to the summer of 2027.