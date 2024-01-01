Barcelona watching ex-Man Utd fullback Carreras at Benfica

Barcelona are watching Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

Now in his second season at Benfica since leaving Manchester United, Carreras' form has exploded in Portugal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sport says Barca chief Deco is having the Spain U21 international watched with the view of bringing him home in 2025.

Carreras came through La Fabrica at Real Madrid before leaving for United as a 16 year-old.

But Barca won't get a clear run, with both United and Real also interested in re-signing the wing-back.