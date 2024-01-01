Atletico Madrid eyeing Fenerbahce midfielder Yuksek

Fenerbahce defensive midfielder Ismail Yüksek is attracting interest from Atlético Madrid.

AS says Atlético Madrid tried to sign the Turkey international last summer.

The Spanish giants offered €3m to loan the defensive midfielder, but were snubbed by Fener.

However, Atlético remain interested and may make another attempt in January.

The Turkish giants are said to want around €10m to sell Yüksek.

The 25-year-old's contract with Fenerbahce runs until the summer of 2027.