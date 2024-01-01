Tribal Football
Sevilla chief Orta admits waiting for serious En-Nesyri offers: Roma...?

Sevilla chief Victor Orta says the sale of Youssouf En-Nesyri isn't yet settled.

The striker is being linked with Roma.

But Orta says: "There have not been many changes with En-Nesyri in the last 48 hours, nothing has arrived that satisfies us at the level of an asset and a player like him on the market.

"I am not going to evaluate any option, but Roma, officially, has not communicated anything to us, no person from Roma."

Asked about a move for AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, he added: "I can't answer because he's a player from another team, he's not a Sevilla player, so I'm not going to speculate on any rumours or anything like that."

