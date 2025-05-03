Real Madrid coach Ancelotti can't guarantee he'll be in charge for CWC

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has refused to guarantee he will lead the club at this summer's Club World Cup.

After turning down an offer to take charge of the Brazil national team this week, Ancelotti spoke to the press this morning ahead of Sunday's clash with Celta Vigo.

Asked for an update on his plans, the Italian stated: "I can clarify, the truth is that I have a lot of affection for my club, for my players and for the fans. I will talk about my future on May 25th.

"I won't talk about it, I don't know what will happen, but whatever it will be, it will be a fantastic farewell. I have never had a clash in six years with the club and I won't have one on the last day, which I don't know when it will be. It could be May 25th, in 2026..."

As for this season in Madrid, if it was complicated from a personal point of view, Ancelotti commented: "On a personal level, no, on a professional level it was obviously more complicated than normal.

"We come from an almost perfect season and we had many difficulties. But there are five games left and anything can happen, what can't happen is that we give up. We have to win these five games and give everything. If you win, the season can change and become a very good season."