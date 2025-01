DONE DEAL: Mirandes snap up Osasuna winger Benito

Mirandes have snapped up Osasuna winger Iker Benito.

Benito moves to Mirandes on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The young attacker moves to the Segunda Division club for a straight loan without a permanent option.

Mirandes are currently sitting second on the Segunda table.

He spent last season Andorra where he played 38 games, 25 of them as a starter.