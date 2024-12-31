Barcelona chasing Cádiz youngster De la Rosa

Barcelona are showing interest in Cádiz youngster José Antonio de la Rosa.

Advertisement Advertisement

De la Rosa, 20, is coming off contract at Cádiz.

The winger has played six Segunda Division games this season, one of which he started.

De la Rosa has also started two matches in the Copa del Rey.

Now Sport reports that Barcelona are watching the 20-year-old. The Spanish giants initially want to sign De la Rosa for Barca Atletic and a move could be on next month.