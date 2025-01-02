Tribal Football
Agents offer Cordoba midfielder Zidane to Getafe

Cordoba midfielder Theo Zidane is interesting Getafe.

Agents for Theo, the son of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, has offered the youngster to Getafe for the January market.

AS says Getafe management are now considering the deal.

Theo has been superb for Cordoba this season, playing 19 games in the Segunda Division in midfield and the No10 role.

The 22 year-old came through the La Fabrica system at Real Madrid and has been capped by France at U16, U17 and U20 level.

