Cordoba have snapped up Real Sociedad striker Jon Magunazelaia.

The 23 year-old is dropping into the Segunda Division on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Magunazelaia has managed just five appearances for La Real so far this term under coach Imanol Alguacil.

As such, La Real management have agreed to send him to Cordoba in order for him to gain regular senior football.