DONE DEAL: Leganes sign Real Sociedad midfielder Roberto López

Leganes have signed Real Sociedad midfielder Roberto López Alcaide.

Lopez leaves La Real in a permanent transfer, joining Leganes on a contract to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lopez, 24, is an attacking midfielder who came through the Basque club's system and played on loan with Mirandes and Tenerife.

With the latter he played 43 games last season in the Segunda Division, scoring 7 goals and making 6 assists.