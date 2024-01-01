Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools Arsenal talk

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools Arsenal talk
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools Arsenal talk
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools Arsenal talkLaLiga
Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi is likely to stay at Real Sociedad despite interest in his signature.

The midfielder is one of the most sought after pass masters in Europe this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Speaking to El Diario Vasco,  he said: “Where am I going to play next season? 

“I’m going to be at Real Sociedad. I have a contract with Real Sociedad and that’s where I’m most comfortable.”

He appears to have shut down any chances of a move to Arsenal or another Premier League club.

Zubimendi is also wanted by Barcelona, but they may not have the finances to do a deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZubimendi MartinReal SociedadArsenalBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools exit talk
Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi calm amid Arsenal rumours