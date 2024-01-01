Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools Arsenal talk

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi is likely to stay at Real Sociedad despite interest in his signature.

The midfielder is one of the most sought after pass masters in Europe this summer.

However, Speaking to El Diario Vasco, he said: “Where am I going to play next season?

“I’m going to be at Real Sociedad. I have a contract with Real Sociedad and that’s where I’m most comfortable.”

He appears to have shut down any chances of a move to Arsenal or another Premier League club.

Zubimendi is also wanted by Barcelona, but they may not have the finances to do a deal.