DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Real Oviedo fullback Viti

Las Palmas have signed Real Oviedo fullback Viti.

Viti joins Las Palmas in a free transfer and has signed a deal to 2027.

The defender arrives to replace Julian Araujo, who was with Las Palmas on-loan last season from Barcelona.

Viti follows in the footsteps of Luis Carrión, who was named Las Palmas coach last week.

Carrion left Oviedo after their promotion playoff final defeat to Espanyol a fortnight ago.