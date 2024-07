Carrion named new coach of Las Palmas

Luis Carrion named new coach of Las Palmas

Luis Carrion has been named new coach of Las Palmas.

Carrion moves to the LaLiga outfit after missing out on promotion with Real Oviedo.

Advertisement Advertisement

He succeeds Javi Garcia Pimienta after his departure for Sevilla.

Carrion has signed a two-year deal with Las Palmas running to 2026.

The coach arrives with doubts over the future of key Las Palmas players Alvaro Valles and Saul Coco.