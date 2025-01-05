DONE DEAL: Las Palmas attacker Gil leaves for Eibar

Las Palmas attacker Ivan Gil has left for Eibar.

Gil joins Eibar on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The Catalan joined UD Las Palmas last summer from Andorra, but has only played the first two Copa del Rey ties against Ontiñena CF and against CE Europa, for a total of 95 minutes.

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez said: "I think it is an anomaly that he has not made his debut, I do recognise that. Maybe in other circumstances, with fewer players in that position... well, surely.

"He spoke with the club and I think it is an intelligent decision given the circumstances. I think it is good for him and for the team. The behaviour of the players who have left has been excellent."