Fabio announces Las Palmas departure for Tenerife

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga
Fabio Gonzalez has announced he's leaving Las Palmas.

After 11 years with the club, Fabio has declared he is leaving this month.

Fabio came through the club's academy and helped Las Palmas to promotion. He made 127 appearances for the club.

He now leaves for Segunda Division Tenerife.

Fabio said, "Being a footballer is a unique feeling that I want to continue living intensely and that is why I have to do it far from home.

"This is one of the most difficult moments of my professional career." 

