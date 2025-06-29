Barcelona slash asking price for young forward as La Liga clubs circle

Barcelona have reportedly cut their asking price for Pau Victor by up to 75% with eight La Liga clubs interested in signing the striker this summer.

The 23-year-old is understood to be keen on leaving the La Liga champions in pursuit of more regular first team football and it would appear the feeling is mutual.

According to a report from Diario Sport, Barcelona have slashed their €20 million asking price to just €5 million in an attempt to get rid.

Barcelona are desperate to free up space in their wage bill with Nico Williams seeking reassurances the club would be able to register him should he make the move.

Getafe, Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Valencia, Real Betis and Osasuna have all reached out to Barcelona with interest alongside newly-promoted Real Oviedo.