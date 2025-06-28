Nico Williams demands registration guarantee ahead of Barcelona move

Nico Williams is reportedly demanding Barcelona give him a guarantee that there won't be any registration issues ahead of his proposed move.

According to Marca, Williams, 22, has informed Athletic that he has every intention of moving to Barcelona this summer and his close to signing a six-year deal.

However, the Spain international is said to be demanding Barcelona give him guarantees he will be registered amid their ongoing financial issues.

Dani Olmo had plenty of issues after he made the move last August with the club only able to register him until December 31st due to Andrea Christensen’s injury.

He was later registered for the second half of the season after a lengthy legal battle with the Spanish Football Council.