DONE DEAL: Escandell, Curbelo leave Las Palms for Segunda Division

Aarón Escandell Banacloche and Eric Curbelo de la Fe have left Las Palmas.

Escandell departs the LaLiga outfit for Real Oviedo and Curbelo for Sporting Gijon.

Both players leave Las Palmas in permanent transfers.

Goalkeeper Escandell signs a contract until 30 June 2026 with Oviedo.

And it's the same duration also for Curbelo, a 30-year-old central defender. with Gijon.