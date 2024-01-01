DONE DEAL: Deportivo La Coruna sign Las Palmas midfielder Mfulu

Mfulu, 30, joins Depor after their return to the Segunda Division ahead of the new season.
The midfielder has signed a two-year contract.
"Depor announced: "This midfielder comes from UD Las Palmas, where he played the last three seasons, 2 of them in LaLiga Hypermotion and the last (2023-24) in LaLiga EA Sports.
"Formed in Strasbourg, France, he went through LOSC Lille, Stade Reims and Red Star FC.
"He landed in Spain with Elche CF, a club where he played for two campaigns (2019-20 and 2020-21) before moving to UD Las Palmas.
"In total, Mfulu played 76 LaLiga Hypermotion matches with 1 goal assist, 25 LaLiga EA Sports matches, 9 Copa del Rey matches, 20 French Ligue 1 matches and 27 Ligue 2 matches.
"With dual nationality of France and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he wore the African country's shirt on 7 occasions."