DONE DEAL: Deportivo La Coruna sign Las Palmas midfielder Mfulu

Deportivo La Coruna have signed Las Palmas midfielder Omenuke Mfulu.

Mfulu, 30, joins Depor after their return to the Segunda Division ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder has signed a two-year contract.

"Depor announced: "This midfielder comes from UD Las Palmas, where he played the last three seasons, 2 of them in LaLiga Hypermotion and the last (2023-24) in LaLiga EA Sports.

"Formed in Strasbourg, France, he went through LOSC Lille, Stade Reims and Red Star FC.

"He landed in Spain with Elche CF, a club where he played for two campaigns (2019-20 and 2020-21) before moving to UD Las Palmas.

"In total, Mfulu played 76 LaLiga Hypermotion matches with 1 goal assist, 25 LaLiga EA Sports matches, 9 Copa del Rey matches, 20 French Ligue 1 matches and 27 Ligue 2 matches.

"With dual nationality of France and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he wore the African country's shirt on 7 occasions."