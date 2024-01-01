Januzaj convinced Las Palmas can revive career: Style will suit me

Adnan Januzaj is convinced he can rediscover his best form with Las Palmas.

The former Manchester United winger has joined Las Palmas on a season-long loan from Sevilla.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Belgian was presented to the local media this morning.

Why Las Palmas?

“I really like the way it plays ball. It's more like my style. It could be a very beautiful and exciting year due to the quality of the group.”

Recover your best version?

“I hope so, of course. Talent is never lost and I was born with that. I really want to be able to play and have a very good year here.”

Physical state?

“I feel good. I was already doing the preseason there, in Seville. I feel very good. Here, in Gran Canaria, I have already been able to train and get to know the group better.”

Positional plans?

“I am a player who likes to play in any attacking position: left, right, number 10. I am a versatile footballer. I feel comfortable in any position where I can help the team.”

Problems at Sevilla?

“These are things that have happened but I'm not going to talk about them now. Yes I will in the future, when it's time. First I want to speak on the field, which is where it should be done. In the future we will talk things through."

Intentions in Las Palmas?

“I want to enjoy the game again and try to win games, which is the most important thing. I want to enjoy my football and recover in Las Palmas my best version as a player. I am convinced that I am going to do it."

Javi García Pimienta's recommendation?

“I went to talk to him. He told me that this was a very good place to take advantage of my quality and my football. That's also why I'm here, I want to show people what I can do, I'm only 29 years old and I'm in the best moment of my career. Las Palmas is a good place to demonstrate it.”