Real Sociedad chief Olabe: I'd like to have Imanol renewed by now

Real Sociedad sports chief Robert Olabe admits he hoped to have Imanol Alguacil secured to a new deal by now.

Olabe will leave the job at the end of the season.

On Imanol's situation, he said: “All parties have expressed their opinions, the president, the board, Imanol himself...

"I would have liked Imanol to have renewed his contract already, but I fully understand that he is taking his time with an important decision.

"The club's will and desire are clear.”

On 2025, Olabe also said: “We are still in the process of getting to know each other, we still have to find collective and individual improvement. The coach is very good and makes us better.

"In the second half of the year the team will have room for improvement.”