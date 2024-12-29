Man City boss Guardiola ready to oversee Zubimendi arrival

Manchester City are ready to trigger the buyout clause in the contract of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

City see Zubimendi as ideal cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

And a move is being prepared for the January market.

City manager Pep Guardiola admits even the players are urging the club to buy next month: “Even the players (think): ‘Oh, we have to add some players,’ but the truth is, this season we have a lot (of problems). And this is a problem.

“(But) I think it’s not to bring a player for that (the short term). You have to bring a player for the next three, four, or five years. And this is sometimes not easy to do.

"But, of course, I think we have to try it because (the situation) has been sustained for a long time."