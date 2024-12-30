Real Sociedad star Sucic staying humble after links with Man Utd emerge

Real Sociedad Luka Sucic was left flattered about talk of a move to the Premier League.

The talent is seen as an ideal option for struggling giants Manchester United this winter.

With Sucic admits that a move will not be easy, he does talk up his desire to go to United one day.

Sucic told Sportske Novosti: “I was told of such a possibility that appeared in public. I read about it myself later.

“No one called me from England. I’m contracted to Real Sociedad, where I feel good, nice, where I fit in perfectly. Did the clubs talk? I don’t know, and I’m not bothered by this topic. There have been stories like this before, and there will be again.”

Asked specifically about United, Sucic added: “United are a global giant, a respected giant in the world of football.

“Of course, I like my name associated with the Red Devils, but I’m keeping my feet on the ground.”