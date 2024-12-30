Tribal Football
Real Sociedad star Sucic staying humble after links with Man Utd emerge

Ansser Sadiq
Real Sociedad star Sucic staying humble after links with Man Utd emerge
Real Sociedad star Sucic staying humble after links with Man Utd emerge
Real Sociedad Luka Sucic was left flattered about talk of a move to the Premier League.

The talent is seen as an ideal option for struggling giants Manchester United this winter.

With Sucic admits that a move will not be easy, he does talk up his desire to go to United one day.

Sucic told Sportske Novosti: “I was told of such a possibility that appeared in public. I read about it myself later.

“No one called me from England. I’m contracted to Real Sociedad, where I feel good, nice, where I fit in perfectly. Did the clubs talk? I don’t know, and I’m not bothered by this topic. There have been stories like this before, and there will be again.”

Asked specifically about United, Sucic added: “United are a global giant, a respected giant in the world of football. 

“Of course, I like my name associated with the Red Devils, but I’m keeping my feet on the ground.”

