DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo snap up Valerenga winger El Abdellaoui

Celta Vigo have snapped up Valerenga winger Jones El Abdellaoui.

The 18 year-old joins Celta in a €4.2m deal, signing a contract to 2029.

El Abdellaoui will initially shift between the B and senior teams at Celta.

The teen has been likened to Celta attacking midfielder Williot Swedberg.

Celta, meanwhile, are also in talks with Pontevedra for their young Brazilian Dalisson de Almeida.