Aston Villa open talks for Celta Vigo defender Mingueza

Aston Villa are eyeing Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Villa boss Unai Emery and football chief Monchi are targeting Mingueza for the winter market.

The Birmingham club have already kicked off the operation, though there has been no significant progress so far.

However, there is a confidence at Villa of reaching a deal with Celta.

For his part, Mingueza is open to leaving, particularly knowing he would be joining Villa's Champions League campaign.