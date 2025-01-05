Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic wanted by Real Betis

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is wanted by Real Betis.

The youngster is currently on-loan with RB Salzburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bajcetic, 20, has struggled in Austria, having been signed by former Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders before his dismissal earlier this season.

The Daily Mail says Betis are now exploring a deal for Bajcetic this month.

It's unclear, for now, whether the deal would be a permanent transfer or loan. Bajcetic was originally plucked out of Celta Vigo's academy by the Reds.