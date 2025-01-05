Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Rodri return

Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic wanted by Real Betis

Paul Vegas
Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic wanted by Real Betis
Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic wanted by Real BetisAction Plus
Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is wanted by Real Betis.

The youngster is currently on-loan with RB Salzburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bajcetic, 20, has struggled in Austria, having been signed by former Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders before his dismissal earlier this season.

The Daily Mail says Betis are now exploring a deal for Bajcetic this month.

It's unclear, for now, whether the deal would be a permanent transfer or loan. Bajcetic was originally plucked out of Celta Vigo's academy by the Reds.

Mentions
LaLigaBajcetic StefanLiverpoolBetisCelta VigoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool make new contract offer to Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Liverpool boss Slot: Real Madrid rumours unsettling Trent?