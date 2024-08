DONE DEAL: Alaves send Parada to Mirandes

Alaves have send Víctor Parada to Mirandes.

The fullback joins the Segunda Division outfit on a season-long loan.

Parada has a deal with Alaves to 2026.

Alaves confirmed: "Deportivo Alavés and CD Mirandés have reached an agreement for the incorporation of Víctor Parada on loan until the end of the season."

Parada was a regular with Alaves B last season.