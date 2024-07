Martin signs new Atletico Madrid deal after stellar Mirandes loan

Carlos Martin has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish youngster accounted for 15 goals and three assists in 40 games on-loan with Segunda Division Mirandés .

CD Mirandés finished in eighteenth place on the table.

Atlético Madrid have announced that Martín has signed a new contract.

The new agreement extends through the summer of 2029.