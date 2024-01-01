Tribal Football
CLOSER? Barcelona agree contract terms with agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Barcelona have agreed personal terms with the agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Sport says Barcelona have reached an agreement with Williams' agent Félix Tainta on the personal terms.

Now Barcelona are trying to agree with Athletic Bilbao on a transfer fee.

Athletic are insisting Williams will only leave for his €58m buyout clause.

Barcelona want to split the payment due to Financial Fair Play.

Williams scored eight goals and 17 assists in 37 Athletic competitive games last season.

