Bayern Munich threaten Barcelona plans for Williams

Bayern Munich are threatening Barcelona plans for Nico Williams.

Barca president Joan Laporta declared on Sunday they "can afford" to sign the Athletic Bilbao winger.

Williams' contract carries a €58m buyout clause.

And Marca says Bayern are also interested and willing to pay the Spain international's option.

For his part, Williams is said to favour Barca if he is to leave Athletic this summer.