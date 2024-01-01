DONE DEAL: Villarreal sell Hassan to Real Oviedo

Villarreal have sold winger Haissem Hassan to Real Oviedo.

Hassan moves to the Segunda Division in a permanent transfer.

He has signed a contract to 2027.

Villarreal announced: “Villarreal CF and Real Oviedo have reached a transfer agreement for Haissem Hassan, which means that the French player will play for Real Oviedo starting from the ongoing 2024/25 season.

"The club thanks him for his professionalism and dedication during his time with the groguets and wishes him the best of luck for his future."