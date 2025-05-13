Diego Costa believes Ancelotti will succeed at Brazil especially with Antony at his side

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has opened up about Brazil's new head coach Carlo Ancelotti who is set to leave Real Madrid.

The Italian head coach will leave Los Blancos when the 2024-25 campaign comes to a close and has already been confirmed as Brazil’s new manager in preperation for the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to The National, Costa explained why Ancelotti will be a success and that he being Italian is completely irrelevant to what he brings to the national side.

“Ancelotti has a big name, and his resume is extensive. In Brazil right now, people have a lot of doubts about the players and the coach.

“So, in the end, they should bring in someone who’s won so much. That would bring some peace to the players, ease the tension there is here in Brazil. Ancelotti will undoubtedly help.

“Brazil has never had a foreign coach, but things are changing and he can handle the pressure.”

The 65-year-old will take charge of the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rafinha, Rodrygo, Hendrick, and Savinho but Costa believes that Manchester United loanee Antony will play a huge part in the upcoming World Cup after he picked up form this season. The winger has helped Real Betis reach the Conference League final this season and is perhaps one of the best players in La Liga despite many predicting he would fail this season.

“So Anthony lacked a little patience. He also went through a lot of messed up things. I know about family issues.So the kid’s head was very messed up because he’s very talented. Antony is very good, and look, now that he’s happy, he’s calm, he’s having an impressive season.

“It’s very easy to criticise from the outside, but as players, our heads count for a lot. If we’re not clean, it ends up affecting the field.

“He had a very difficult problem behind him because of the accusation against him but now he’s fine. He’s calm. He’s happy and confident. Look how he’s doing at Betis. If he carries on like this he’s a player who’s going to be there to play in the World Cup.”

Costa spoke more on his own career and revealed that family comes first despite him admitting he could play for a few more years due to his immense athleticism.

“I don’t know. Now my son has been born, he’s two months old. So, I’m taking advantage of that. I’m usually based in Madrid where my family are. I was playing in Brazil, and they were staying in Spain, it was really hard for me. I came back to family.

“I know I could play for one or two more years because I feel strong but if in the end I can’t balance family and football, family will always come first.”