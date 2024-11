Deportivo La Coruna in talks with Cannavaro

Deportivo La Coruna are in talks with Fabio Cannavaro about the coach's job.

The Segunda Division club axed Imanol Idiakez this week after a poor start to the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Italian sources state Depor and Cannavaro are now close to reaching an agreement.

Depor won promotion to the Segunda at the end of last season.

Cannavaro guided Udinese to Serie A safety last term before deciding to leave the club.