Barcelona watching Leao's situation at AC Milan

Barcelona are watching Rafael Leao's situation at AC Milan.

Barca made an attempt for the Portugal attacker over the summer, but Milan refused to consider negotiations.

Sport says Barca are once again looking at the winger.

The Spanish giants arefollowing Leão's situation very closely. The 25-year-old has many admirers in Barcelona, ​​not least the president Joan Laporta.

Leão is getting tired of his situation in Milan and his price tag is falling,.

Barcelona will wait and see if they can get prise away the Portugal international for a reasonable price.

Barcelona still want to bring in a left winger and this summer Nico Williams, 22, was the first choice.

Athletic Bilbao's star could once again be considered, but Leão is also on the wish list.

Leão's contract with Milan runs until the summer of 2028.