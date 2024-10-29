New Como president Suwarso warns Real Madrid off Paz

New Como president Mirwan Suwarso has warned Real Madrid off Nico Paz.

The young attacker is being linked with a return to Real Madrid, which hold a buy-back option.

But Suwarso said, "We are a club that does not need money, so one of the dynamics that lead to the sale of jewels, falls.

"We can think calmly. In football never say never, but we can be calm."

He also told La Provincia: "Am I satisfied? I would say yes. The team has an attractive game, it's entertaining, we have a good image and the standings aren't bad, even if for that we have to wait a bit to make progress. But that's okay.

"Our goal for the season is safety, we're on track."