Frank urges Tottenham to trump Man Utd for Mbeumo deal

Tottenham are set to make a late move to trump Manchester United for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

United are locked in talks with Brentford over a fee for Mbeumo, with a fee rising to £60m now close to being struck.

However, the Mirror says Tottenham are now set to join the battle for Mbeumo's signature.

The move will be launched should Brentford boss Thomas Frank agree terms over the manager's job at Tottenham. The Dane has recommended Mbeumo's signing while in talks with Spurs directors.

Frank is now favourite to land the Spurs post after Friday's dismissal of Ange Postecoglou.

Cameroon international scored 20 goals for Brentford last season and while Spurs are keen, he has made it clear that United is his favoured option.

