Chelsea fail with double attempt for Barcelona attacker Fermin
Chelsea have made an attempt for Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez.
Mundo Deportivo says Chelsea had a swap offer for the Spain internatonal rejected by the LaLiga champions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chelsea first made a cash offer of €70m for Fermin, which was immediately turned down.
Then Chelsea followed up with a swap involving Christopher Nkunku plus cash, but Barca refused, insisting Fermin is a required player.
The 22 year-old has a deal with Barca to 2029.