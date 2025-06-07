Chelsea fail with double attempt for Barcelona attacker Fermin

Chelsea have made an attempt for Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez.

Mundo Deportivo says Chelsea had a swap offer for the Spain internatonal rejected by the LaLiga champions.

Chelsea first made a cash offer of €70m for Fermin, which was immediately turned down.

Then Chelsea followed up with a swap involving Christopher Nkunku plus cash, but Barca refused, insisting Fermin is a required player.

The 22 year-old has a deal with Barca to 2029.